Aug 19, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Left: Hidden Valley senior quarterback Brayden Moore drops back to pass during practice Wednesday. Right: Hidden Valley head coach Scott Weaver, entering his 15th season as head coach, works with the titans offense during practice Wednesday. DAVID HUNGATE, THE ROANOKE TIMES Related to this story Most Popular Tickets to 'Rich Men North of Richmond' singer's Farmville concert sold out this fast Tickets to the Oliver Anthony performance went on sale Tuesday — and didn't last long. CASEY: Parents decry new restrictions for public speakers at RoCo School Board Roanoke County's School Board has new restrictions for who's allowed to address the board at public meetings. Among other changes, speakers mu… Dunkin' coming to Christiansburg The Dunkin’ location will be in a former Pizza Hut building on Roanoke Street. Roanoke County School Board approves transgender policy as another person arrested School board members were rushed out of the meeting room as a man was arrested for disorderly conduct. Business Cycle: Due South BBQ will stay open in Roanoke Due South BBQ in Roanoke will continue to serve smoked meat platters, hush puppies and fried tomatoes under new ownership after the exit of fo…