Roanoke County school Board Chairman Brent Hudson (whose day job is with the Roanoke County sheriff's office) flashes his deputy's badge at Benjamin James during a brief melee at the July 27 Roanoke County school Board meeting. moments earlier, Hudson had ordered the room cleared after two outbursts. James, of Roanoke County, and Shannon "Danny" Clawson of Roanoke were each charged with trespassing. This screen capture is from video James shot on his smart phone.