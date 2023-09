Virginia Tech director of track and field and cross-country Dave Cianelli (center), who will retire next summer, poses in 2007 with the 2007 ACC women's indoor and outdoor track and field team trophies and then Hokies (left to right), Erin Mahony, Patrice Potts, Kristi Castlin, Tamara Burns, Brittany Pryor, Queen Harrison, Sherlenia Green and Ashley Early.