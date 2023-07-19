Related to this story
Most Popular
After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships
Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001.
"When Oklahoma [reached out], it took my breath away," the former Appalachian State lineman said.
A young bear became separated from its mother and scurried up a tree in downtown Roanoke on Monday. State and local officials found a way to s…
Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta hosted much of the days festivities on Saturday with live pirate reenactors as well as water cannon battles betwe…
“Our focus really does need to remain and continue to remain on our students, their learning and well-being,” Superintendent Ken Nicely said. …