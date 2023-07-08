Related to this story
Most Popular
Police were called to the 900 block of Brandon Avenue Southwest at about 5 p.m.
Sixteen-year-old Jacari Reynolds was killed when bullets pierced his house and entered his bedroom late June 25.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
Police announced Thursday that officers will be conducting extra patrols along the greenway during regular hours.
First responders recovered a body Sunday afternoon from the Roanoke River near the Ninth Street bridge in southeast Roanoke, according to Roan…