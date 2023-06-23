Jun 23, 2023 10 min ago 0 1 of 3 Rebecca Epperly and her daughter Kora, of Radford, talk in downtown Blacksburg after touring the Virginia Tech campus in the rain Thursday. MATT GENTRY PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES Margaret Rose attempts to stay dry under a sunny sky themed umbrella after visiting a popular fish truck vendor Thursday in Blacksburg. Showers remain in the forecast. Raindrops form patterns in a puddle in Blacksburg Thursday as a soggy week continued. Related to this story Most Popular CASEY: Thursday’s Roanoke County School Board meeting was a wild one More than 30 people, mostly Roanoke County residents, addressed school board members about May 18 accusations that “sexual predators disguised… Radford School Board roasted as fallout from Graham departure continues The outgoing superintendent and a school board member disagreed with the facts surrounding the end of his tenure. Roanoke County School Board faces backlash The fallout over a parent's recent comment and the perceived board response continues. Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 28 Lewis played at Virginia Union in Richmond after stints at Miami and Coastal Carolina. Teel: Hokies' Vick an example of College Football Hall of Fame's flawed criteria Receiving first-team All-America honors from the Sporting News in 1999 is the sole reason former Hokies quarterback Michael Vick is eligible f…