Related to this story
Most Popular
A new court filing alleges a Roanoke Circuit Court judge promised the mother of a defendant being prosecuted for murder behind-the-scenes help…
Virginia Tech opened the 2023 season in grand style with a 36-17 win over Old Dominion. The Hokies remain at home and welcome Purdue to Lane S…
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spent a couple hours in Roanoke Thursday, to an almost packed house at the Shaftman Performance Hall. He preached…
The Bay Area universities’ rich athletic history were compelling reasons why they, and SMU, were invited to join the ACC last week.
"This is such a bucket-list item for me," the Giles graduate said.