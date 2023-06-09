Related to this story
Chandler, a Franklin County native who is considered one of the top golfers from the Roanoke Valley, died Thursday morning at the age of 40.
Kris Hodges, 51, said he will continue to pursue festival and concert promotions. "It’s bittersweet, but change is the only constant we’re abs…
An emotional Graham offered no comment Tuesday night and school board members said nothing about their decision.
Justin D. Sigmon was charged Monday with making abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12.
It turned down a $500,000 sponsorship offer from Shelor Motor Mile that would have involved a renaming of the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.