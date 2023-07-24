Jul 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Firefighters walk inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral, heavily damaged in a Russian missile attack Sunday in Odesa, Ukraine. LIBKOS Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral on Sunday in Odesa, Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks. JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Sheryl Crow responds to Jason Aldean’s song controversy Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.” Former Christiansburg Due South location under new ownership; to reopen as Blue Hen The establishment will reopen as a restaurant but under a different name, the Blue Hen, said Magdy Saad, who owns the Black Hen in Blacksburg.… CMT pulls music video of Jason Aldean’s controversial song; singer defends lyrics There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.” Top earners at Virginia Tech paid in a 'highly competitive market' The top 10 list provided by the university includes five people who work in athletics. Firefighters, wildlife biologists safely rescue young bear in downtown Roanoke A young bear became separated from its mother and scurried up a tree in downtown Roanoke on Monday. State and local officials found a way to s…