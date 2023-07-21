The Pulaski County Motorsports Park will host an SRX Series race July 27. Tony Stewart, Brad Keselowski and Helio Castroneves are among the 11 drivers who will be in the 9 p.m. race, which will air on ESPN.
MATT GENTRY PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES
Pulaski County Motorsports Park social media director Jasmine Rorrer, left, and track communicator Bianca Nixon place seating number stickers in the tracks 8,800 seat grandstand Thursday.
