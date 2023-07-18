Related to this story
Most Popular
After breaking a Michael Phelps record, this Virginia swimmer is set to compete in the World Championships
Crozet's Thomas Heilman became the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Phelps in 2001.
Professors are being sought whose research focuses on artificial intelligence and data analytics, next generation wireless networking, quantum…
"When Oklahoma [reached out], it took my breath away," the former Appalachian State lineman said.
Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta hosted much of the days festivities on Saturday with live pirate reenactors as well as water cannon battles betwe…
"It's kind of surreal," Kirtner said.