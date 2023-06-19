Jun 19, 2023 48 min ago 0 1 of 2 Participants at the service hang pieces of paper bearing the former slaves' names on the wishing tree at Virginia Tech's Duck Pond. LAURENCE HAMMACK PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES Each piece of paper had the name of a slave and the date he or she arrived at a plantation on what is now the Virginia Tech campus. Related to this story Most Popular Roanoke County School Board faces backlash The fallout over a parent's recent comment and the perceived board response continues. Ray Lewis III, son of NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 28 Lewis played at Virginia Union in Richmond after stints at Miami and Coastal Carolina. Roanoke lawyer appointed magistrate judge in federal court Kailani Memmer will be the first openly gay magistrate judge or district judge to serve in the Western District. Franklin County jury finds boyfriend guilty of murder in Heather Hodges case Judge Stacey Moreau scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 22. Paul Reivens Jordan II faces up to 40 years in prison on the second-degree mur… Food store coming to Towne Square in Roanoke A name you see on trucks in this area, U.S. Foods, will soon brand a grocery store.