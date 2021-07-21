Arts & Extras: Gathering momentum for live shows at Moss Arts Center (copy)

The first live performance at Blacksburg’s Moss Arts Center since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 restrictions will have dancers climbing the walls — the outside walls.

Bandaloop, a California-based dance troupe, will turn the exterior of the Moss Arts Center into “an outdoor dance floor,” rappelling down from the roof to give four free aerial performances in September.

Margaret Lawrence, the center’s director of programming, sees metaphors for the entire upcoming fall performance season in Bandaloop’s show.

“They are on ropes, literally demonstrating momentum. They are gathering momentum as they swing through the air,” Lawrence said. “It’s extraordinary. It’s going to be a real celebration.”

The 10 acts scheduled for the center’s fall 2021 season span the fields of dance, jazz, classical music, theater, animation and the written word. The season’s overarching theme is “gathering,” Lawrence said, not just gathering together as a community to see live shows but “gathering strength, gathering courage to believe who you are, gathering momentum, which is something that certainly dancers do.”