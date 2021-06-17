Baby Bunny 5
Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute told police he punched victim after meeting for sexual encounter
CHRISTIANSBURG — A now suspended Virginia Tech football player told police he punched a sexual partner five times in the face and stomped on h…
Reaction continued to spread to the murder charge against former Hokie linebacker Isi Etute – and to his attorney's saying that the victim was wrong to pose online as a woman.
On Friday, Radford lawyer Jimmy Turk said he is now representing Ismemen David Etute, 18, a Virginia Tech freshman charged with killing Smith.
"A monster took him away from us," said the daughter of one of two men shot and killed by Dominic Townes in October 2018.
A school board member, backed by an attending crowd, shared his opposition to it Thursday night.
The police chief called it an isolated incident.
One of the cultural organizations reviving as the pandemic wanes is the small, publicly-owned live music venue in Rocky Mount.
A nationally recognized tree on the Radford University campus was a victim of strong thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.
Roanoke's West End United Methodist Church "took a hit of well over $200,000" across a four-year period, an administrator testified Wednesday.
A group of more than 50 county residents demanded lifting of mask and social distancing requirements and a ban on teaching critical race theory in Franklin County schools.