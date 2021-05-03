Baci
Woof! My name is Baci. The first thing you need to know about me is I love people and dogs.... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," the Christiansburg driver's wife posted.
Legal filings show that after his preliminary answer to a client's malpractice suit, Covati, acting as his own attorney, did not respond to further plaintiff requests and could not be reached by the court.
Delta 8 THC is sold in gummies, hard candies and vape cartridges all over the Roanoke Valley. It's closely related to Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Bridge Kaldro Music in Christiansburg started a good-natured "sign war" with neighboring businesses that has captivated residents and gone viral online.
Dickson disappeared almost two years ago. Two months ago, Hollins University students working on a science project came across human remains in the woods surrounding the campus. Two weeks ago, authorities announced that the person had been identified as Dickson.
- Updated
The Christiansburg driver suffered burns in an ARCA race Saturday and is on a ventilator.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
A butcher shop is coming to South Roanoke.
This fall will bring changes to all schools in Radford. Each school will have new leadership starting in July due to retirements and administr…
- Updated
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.