Back on the hardwood
Back on the hardwood

Jazz Pelicans Basketball

The New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (left) shoots over the Utah Jazz’s Georges Niang on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Jazz won the first game of the reopened season Thursday night 106-104 as the NBA resumed play in its experimental “bubble” in Florida. Before the game, both teams knelt alongside one another during “The Star-Spangled Banner,” their way of joining the chorus of those demanding racial justice and equality in society. The Lakers-Clippers game was not over by press time. Associated Press

 Ashley Landis

