Back on the hardwood
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Northam warned he could impose restrictions as the daily COVID-19 cases near May's peak.
Virginia High School League athletics are about to enter a new world.
The show brought attention not only to Black Dog Salvage, but to Roanoke. Many episodes featured local projects, showcasing the region.
- Updated
The League said that winter sports competitions will be held after Christmas, but it still hopes to stage seasons for high-contact sports later in the school year.
- Updated
The ACC's new scheduling model for 2020 will feature 11 games (10 conference games and one non-conference game) and all non-conference games must be played in home state of the ACC school
No football this fall could cost the Blacksburg area more than $70 million, according to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.
William Clay Foreman, 70, turned himself in to police on Friday.
As Virginia Tech prepares the complex process of reopening campus amid a pandemic, one concern is foremost on the minds of many Hokies: parking.
A Virginia Tech professor has created a coating that destroys SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, when applied to everyday items such as doorknobs and pens.
RADFORD — Dixiana Perez spoke passionately about the untimely death of her son at a protest held in his honor at Radford University Saturday a…