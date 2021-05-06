Bambi
Bambi is 6 years and 55lbs All of our animals have a lifetime commitment. If for any reason, the adoption... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The investigation includes an allegation that the man asked boys in his group for naked pictures.
"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," the Christiansburg driver's wife posted.
Legal filings show that after his preliminary answer to a client's malpractice suit, Covati, acting as his own attorney, did not respond to further plaintiff requests and could not be reached by the court.
- Updated
The boy was found in Alleghany County.
Dickson disappeared almost two years ago. Two months ago, Hollins University students working on a science project came across human remains in the woods surrounding the campus. Two weeks ago, authorities announced that the person had been identified as Dickson.
A butcher shop is coming to South Roanoke.
A search involves a woman who reportedly took the child and was driving a van or SUV.
The Giles County Sheriff's Office shared new details Wednesday.
The state has agreed with Norfolk Southern to make the improvements necessary to extend passenger rail service to Christiansburg.
Ramps, which are native to the Appalachian region, have grown increasingly popular, particularly in the culinary world. Experts say the intense interest in ramps, along with their limited window of availability each year, put them at risk of being over-harvested.