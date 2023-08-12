Stray brought in from Roanoke City on 6-30-23. Must be held until 7-06-23 Color:black View on PetFinder
Batito
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chris Cole, the heavily recruited Salem High School linebacker, announced Monday afternoon he has narrowed down his list of offers to six schools.
Federal authorities targeted a Roanoke County motel tied to sex and drug trafficking nearly a year ago. Its owner has objected and while the c…
A short, wide, dog with a powerful-looking physique is one of the pets you can see at Canine City, a new local pet store.
A new pick-your-own flower garden is being swarmed by butterflies and bees and, as word spreads, customers.
The bodies of Omar Wade, Marieme Wade and Aicha Wade were pulled from the water Saturday.