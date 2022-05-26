Baudeán: Virginia's children need families

As we move through National Foster Care Month, you might be thinking to yourself: “What can I do?” For many, thinking about foster care brings up emotions, without a clear path as to how to help solve Virginia’s foster care crisis.

Take a few moments to think about your family. Maybe it’s your mom you just celebrated on Mother’s Day. Maybe it’s your aunt and uncle who helped raise you, or your siblings you grew up with side by side.

Maybe it’s your birth family. Maybe it’s your adoptive family. Maybe it’s your close, lifelong friends you consider family. Think about a time you needed their support, whether it was when your car broke down and you didn’t know what to do, or you needed help with your math homework.

Maybe what comes to mind is when you became a new parent and needed your family support system. Whatever it might be, imagine what you would have done, and how you would have felt, if you didn’t have that family.

Every child in Virginia deserves that family — one that is permanent, supportive and healthy. Virginia currently has thousands of children in foster care without a permanent family.

While some of these children are in temporary foster families, many reside in group homes. They are being deprived of the family we all needed as we grew up — as we learned how to do laundry, how to drive, or how to apply for college and make a plan for our lives. Perhaps even worse, Virginia has one of the highest rates of youths aging out of foster care each year — children turning 18 years old, without a permanent family to help them navigate the transition into adulthood.

While we all need a family, the Virginia children languishing in foster care who need one the most might have suffered severe trauma through neglect or abuse. Whether it was emotional, physical or sexual abuse, not only do these children need a permanent family to learn life skills; they need one to help them heal from trauma they have suffered in the past.

What can each of us do to help solve this crisis? First and foremost, children in the commonwealth’s foster care system need a safe, stable, loving and permanent family. If you are willing and able to foster or adopt, and provide that relationship for them, licensed child-placing agencies like Children’s Home Society of Virginia can help guide you through this process.

Even if this is not the right time in your life to adopt, there still are many ways to be a resource for a child in foster care or an adoptive family. You can help solve this crisis by scheduling a play date with your neighbor who adopted a child from foster care. You can offer to bring them a meal or provide whatever support that individual family might need.

You can donate to an adoption agency doing the work to find each of these children the right permanent family. You can prioritize employment opportunities for youths who have aged out of foster care, helping them transition into adulthood with a stable job.

Or you can volunteer to advocate for policies that will help more children in foster care get the family connections they need. You can contact your legislators and ask them to prioritize these issues.

Virginia’s children in foster care need families and each of us can do something to help find the right one for each child. When we all play our part in the community, we all win — especially the commonwealth’s most vulnerable children. This National Foster Care Month, what can you commit to doing to solve the foster care crisis in Virginia?

Cassie Baudeán is director of policy and strategic operations at Children’s Home Society of Virginia. She is a member of the Virginia State Bar and a recent Style Weekly “Top 40 Under 40” awardee. Contact her at: cassie@chsva.org