The investigation includes an allegation that the man asked boys in his group for naked pictures.
A single-car crash Friday in Botetourt County has killed a two-time Virginia High School League wrestling state champion.
Property assessments have fallen slightly in an upscale Roanoke neighborhood because men are staying in a house there while they receive treat…
The Giles County Sheriff's Office shared new details Wednesday.
The state has agreed with Norfolk Southern to make the improvements necessary to extend passenger rail service to Christiansburg.
A Roanoke-raised director has brought dozens of movie workers to this region for production of three films this year.
Security camera video showed William Dee Martin, 44, of Newport, chasing and shooting Calvin Dale Riggs Jr., a prosecutor said.
The victim of a weekend shooting has been identified as a nursing assistant who worked with the elderly, according to friends and police.
Virginia Tech women's soccer coach Chugger Adair denies allegations he retaliated against player due to her political views
“[Adair] does not care about and was not aware of her standing during the unity statement until several days after the game.”
The charges were reduced to misdemeanors.