A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands.
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police…
The lawsuit had asked a federal judge to overturn the student's failing grade and set aside a finding of academic misconduct.
“Virginia Tech is getting one of the best DB coaches in the country, I'll tell you that for sure,” on the Hokies new cornerbacks coach Derek Jones
A man was charged Monday with being an accessory after the fact in the first degree murder of a Roanoke high school student Friday outside a B…
Blacksburg fatal shooting suspect Jamel Flint appeared in court by video on Tuesday for a brief hearing during which an attorney was appointed to represent him.
The property - located in Roanoke city - would serve the U.S. 460 corridor, including Bonsack.
The health care system claims it lost more than $150 million to the pandemic in a federal lawsuit against American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.
Once constructed, the facility in Roanoke County’s Valley TechPark near Dixie Caverns will employ 70 workers, according to project planners
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
