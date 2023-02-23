RICHMOND—A growing headache for retailers — shoplifting gangs — would be a clearer target for prosecutors after the House of Delegates and state Senate approved bills defining their deeds as organized crime.

The bills say it would be a felony, punishable by a prison term of five to 20 years, for two or more people to act together to steal goods from one or more stores, or to conspire to do so.

The trigger for the charge is thefts totaling $5,000, stolen over 90 days.

It also clears the way to prosecute thefts that occur in more than one county or city.

“We’ve had stores shut down because of this,” said Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, sponsor of House Bill 1885.

“Now we can go after the people doing this,” she said.

Democrats initially opposed the measure on the grounds that it was a back-door method of reversing an increase in the trigger for charging a theft as grand larceny, a felony subject to a prison term of one to 20 years. The General Assembly enacted it when Democrats held majorities in both House and Senate.

Both the House and Senate bills, as introduced, set a trigger for the organized crime charge at $1,000, but the Senate Judiciary Committee amended its version to set the $5,000 trigger.

It was a compromise proposed by state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, when the committee seemed uncomfortable with suggestions for a $10,000 trigger.

When the unamended House bill came before the Senate panel, it amended that bill to set the $5,000 trigger.

The House on Wednesday accepted the Senate changes by a vote of 52-45. The Senate approved the compromise by a 27-13 vote.