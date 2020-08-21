Birds and bees

"There are currently a MINIMUM of six (6) HomeFront Renovations customers who have entered into written contract ... for roof construction and other types of construction" that has not been received, a search warrant said.
Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Tuesday that five students have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,663 tests administered last week, when residential students first started moving back to campus.
Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.
Local and state economic developers nursed the $13 million project to fruition with incentives of $1.55 million and support with real estate and other details. And they agreed to keep quiet about the product while it was being developed and test-driven on local streets in the Radford area.