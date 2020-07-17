biz briefs 071820
biz briefs 071820

MARKETS

S&P 500 nets 3rd straight weekly gain

NEW YORK — Wall Street ticked higher Friday to close out its third straight winning week, one punctuated by hopes that the economy can continue to steady itself despite the pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose 9.16 points, or 0.3%, to 3,224.73 after yet another day of wobbly trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 62.76, or 0.2%, to 26,671.95, while the Nasdaq composite added 29.36, or 0.3%, to 10,503.19. Most stocks across the market rose.

Trading was muted across other markets, too, with stocks overseas, oil and gold making relatively modest moves. Even China’s market held steady: Stocks in Shanghai inched up 0.1% following a run earlier this month where their average daily move was more than 2%.

HOMES

New construction surged in June

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Construction of U.S. homes jumped 17.3% in June as some states reopened, but the pace still lags last year by 4% after this spring’s massive slowdown in building activity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,186,000 in June after a modest recovery in May followed steep declines in April and March.

Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose 2.1% to 1.24 million units.

L.L. BEAN

Retailer inks first U.S. partnerships

FREEPORT, Maine — L.L. Bean is expanding from its original model of direct-to-customer catalog sales and in-stores sales with an agreement to sell products in Nordstrom, Staples and sporting goods chain SCHEELS.

The company’s first wholesale agreements in the U.S. represent a push to get L.L. Bean products in front of more consumers.

The Maine-based retailer believes its products are underrepresented in the marketplace and that there’s an opportunity to expand while other retailers contract, said Charlie Bruder, vice president for merchandising.

