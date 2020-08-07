You have permission to edit this article.
biz briefs 080820
biz briefs 080820

MARKETS

Wall Street’s gains slow as week ends

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 inched up 2.12 points, or 0.1%, to 3,351.28 to eke out a sixth straight gain, after being down most of the day. It’s back within 1% of its record for the first time since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.50, or 0.2%, to 27,433.48.

Technology stocks fell, though, on worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Chinese tech companies. The Nasdaq composite dropped 97.09, or 0.9%, to 11,010.98 after setting a record Thursday.

LENDING

Consumer borrowing ticks upward in June

WASHINGTON — The pandemic still has Americans easing off the plastic.

U.S. consumer borrowing rose in June after three months of declines but the key category of credit card debt extended its decline.

The Federal Reserve reported Friday that overall consumer borrowing rose by 2.6%, or $8.95 billion, in June after big declines in March, April and May as many parts of the country went into lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

In June, the category of borrowing that covers credit cards fell for a fourth month, dropping by $2.3 billion, or 2.8%. That was offset by an increase in the category that covers auto loans and student loans, which increased by $11.3 billion, or 4.3%.

trade

China’s exports rise despite virus, tariffs

BEIJING — China’s exports rose by an unexpectedly strong 7.2% in July as the world’s second-largest economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales to the United States jumped 12.5% despite a plunge in U.S. economic activity and a lingering tariff war with Washington, customs data showed Friday.

Global exports accelerated from June’s 3% gain and exceeded forecasts of little to no growth.

