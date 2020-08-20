 Skip to main content
biz briefs 082120
Airlines

American ending service to 15 cities

American Airlines will drop flights to 15 smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those localities ends.

The airline blamed low demand during the coronavirus pandemic, which has triggered a massive slump in air travel and huge losses for the carriers. Airlines and their labor unions are seeking billions in new taxpayer relief.

American said its schedule covering Oct. 7 through Nov. 3 will drop flights to Sioux City, Iowa; New Haven, Connecticut; Springfield, Illinois; Del Rio, Texas; Dubuque, Iowa; Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; Huntington, West Virginia; Joplin, Missouri; Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan; Lake Charles, Louisiana; New Windsor, New York; Roswell, New Mexico; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

More than half of the cities that American is dropping have no other airline service.

AIRBNB

Travel app files first steps toward IPO

Airbnb filed preliminary paperwork to sell company stock on Wall Street, undaunted by a global pandemic that has taken some wind out of its home-sharing business.

The San Francisco company said it submitted a draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission. It kept details in the statement confidential.

Airbnb said Wednesday that the number of shares in the company it plans to sell and their price hasn’t yet been determined. The timing of the IPO also hasn’t been set.

lending

Mortgage rates rise

WASHINGTON — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week though they remain at historically low levels. The key 30-year loan nudged toward 3%.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan increased to 2.99% from 2.96% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.55% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54% from 2.46% from last week.

