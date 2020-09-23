biz briefs 092320

WELLS FARGO
CEO apologizes for diversity comments
NEW YORK — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologized Wednesday for comments he made suggesting it is difficult to find qualified Black executives in the financial industry.
Scharf said in a memo to employees “there is a very limited pool of Black talent to recruit from” in corporate America. The memo was written in June, but became public only this week.
The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.
Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that his comments reflected “my own unconscious bias.”
“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.
HALLOWEEN
Americans load up on candy for holiday
Americans may not know if trick or treating will happen this year because of the pandemic, but they’re buying a lot of Halloween candy while they wait to find out.
U.S. sales of Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. That’s a bigger jump than the usual single-digit increases. Sales of Halloween chocolate alone are up 25%.
Earlier Halloween displays at some chains, like dollar stores, Meijer and ShopRite, likely helped boost sales.
JUSTICE DEPT.
Trump’s son must testify, judge rules
NEW YORK — Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into his family’s business practices before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting his lawyers’ claims that his “extreme travel schedule” on the campaign trail warranted a delay.
State Judge Arthur Engoron said President Donald Trump’s middle son, a Trump Organization executive, must comply with a subpoena to give a deposition under oath no later than Oct. 7, adding that the court is not “bound by the timelines of the national election.”
