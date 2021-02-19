Blacksburg High sees jump in COVID-19 cases as district mulls return to full-day classes

Blacksburg High School reported this week alone the bulk of its COVID-19 cases for the school year with 19 positive tests, according to the latest available data from Montgomery County Public Schools.

In total, BHS has reported a total of 28 cases so far, by far the most of any Montgomery County school. The 19 cases reported this week is higher than the school year totals at any of the other schools.

MCPS tracks COVID-19 case data for both staff and students.

The Virginia Department of Health has as of Friday not declared an outbreak at any public school in Montgomery County. MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said the district has no plans to close any school due to COVID-19 numbers.

Jason Garretson, the MCPS director of student services and safety, told the School Board earlier this week that VDH has declared no substantial transmission within Montgomery County schools and that the information around the cases has shown that they’re not connected.

The recent case increase at BHS comes as the School Board is mulling over a much debated proposal to allow students to return to full, in-person classes. The elected body is set to address the proposal again on Tuesday night.