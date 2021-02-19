Blacksburg High sees jump in COVID-19 cases as district mulls return to full-day classes

Blacksburg High School reported this week alone the bulk of its COVID-19 cases for the school year with 19 positive tests, according to the latest available data from Montgomery County Public Schools.
In total, BHS has reported a total of 28 cases so far, by far the most of any Montgomery County school. The 19 cases reported this week is higher than the school year totals at any of the other schools.
MCPS tracks COVID-19 case data for both staff and students.
The Virginia Department of Health has as of Friday not declared an outbreak at any public school in Montgomery County. MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake said the district has no plans to close any school due to COVID-19 numbers.
Jason Garretson, the MCPS director of student services and safety, told the School Board earlier this week that VDH has declared no substantial transmission within Montgomery County schools and that the information around the cases has shown that they’re not connected.
The recent case increase at BHS comes as the School Board is mulling over a much debated proposal to allow students to return to full, in-person classes. The elected body is set to address the proposal again on Tuesday night.
The board is split on the issue, with one group of members voicing concerns about whether a change in instruction level is worth the health risk at this time. The other members have, among other points, cited ongoing difficulties with remote learning and pointed to some troubling data on grades.
Montgomery County schools’ current setup limits in-person instruction to four half-days a week, but students have the option to do entirely remote learning — a choice that would remain under the recently proposed level change. MCPS did temporarily adjust its instruction level a few times this school year — most recently between December and January when the district shifted most of its seventh- to 12th-graders to remote learning to address a substitute shortage.
Under the recently proposed instruction level change, in-person classes would still occur four days a week, with Wednesday remaining as an at-home learning day for students and planning day for teachers.
On the recent cases at BHS, School Board member Sue Kass said it concerns her that there has been no greater public discussion on those cases outside of the district’s notification to the school’s families.
“I believe that when there are 18 cases in three days, there should be more transparency in information provided,” said Kass, who’s among the group of board members who has pushed for a more conservative approach to returning students to the classroom.
A few other board members and Superintendent Mark Miear couldn’t be reached for comment on the BHS cases.
The district has also drawn scrutiny from some parents over the proposed instruction level change itself and a community survey issued this week asking whether they support the measure.
Courtney Thomas, who has a child at Falling Branch Elementary and homeschools two other students, questioned whether there is sufficient time before Tuesday’s meeting for families to provide an informed response to the survey.
“Some families don’t have the time to watch a five-hour School Board meeting or to review the reopening plan,” Thomas wrote in an email. “Many didn’t even know this was happening.”
Thomas, among several other points, also criticized the survey for not detailing the risks of moving to the proposed instruction level and being too one-sided in favor of the measure.
Other parents, including some who appeared before the School Board this week, have voiced support for the change in level. They cited the difficulties with remote learning and balancing work while trying to help their children.
Ashley Shew, a Virginia Tech professor who has a child at Price’s Fork Elementary School, echoed some of Thomas’ points. Shew criticized the Price’s Fork Elementary principal for “poisoning” the survey in an email, which she said appears to tell parents how to vote.
The principal’s email stated a hope that students who attend in person will be able to return to full days, four days a week, and that the school is seeking the support of families. The email asked that families “please vote yes” if they support the option and added that remote students can remain at home.
That email drew some criticism from Kass, who said that the correspondence appears to coerce families to vote in a particular way.
“I think we should consider disqualifying any votes from that school, which is unfortunate for the families that go there,” Kass wrote in an email.
A few School Board members and Miear also couldn’t be reached to address criticism of the survey.
MCPS officials, however, have previously discussed the mitigation measures for the proposed change.
They have said that dividers will be employed when physical distancing — due to increased attendance— can’t be maintained. They also said this week that they plan to make use of unused spaces and set up tents outside during lunch periods, which they anticipate will lead to distancing challenges.