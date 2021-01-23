 Skip to main content
Blacksburg police investigating burglaries

Blacksburg Police have asked for the public’s help with investigations into two burglaries that took place during the early hours of Friday and Saturday.

The first took place early Friday in the 400 block of E. Roanoke Street, near downtown Blacksburg. Police responded to a report of a break-in into a home that was occupied. Investigators were given a description of a college-age white male wearing dark clothing and a dark face covering.

Early Saturday, about twenty-four hours after the first incident, another break-in while people were home happened in the 500 block of Sunridge Drive, on the north side of town.

Police said several items were taken during both break-ins, but did not provide further details.

Blacksburg Police ask anyone with information to call 443-1400 or to use the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 961-1819.

