Boating incidents trending up during another busy year on the lake

Smith Mountain Lake is on pace this year to have the most boating incidents in close to a decade. So far this year 17 incidents have been reported, and conservation officers don’t expect traffic on the lake to lighten up anytime soon.

“It’s not going the way we hoped,” Sgt. James Slaughter with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said of this year’s growing number of incidents.

At 17, this year is tied with 2018 for the second-most incidents since 2015. The most incidents recorded in recent years was just last year with 18 incidents.

Of the 17 incidents reported so far this year, 11 were for injuries to an individual and 7 were due to property damage. Incidents are required to be reported when there is more than $2,000 in damage by or to a vessel or its equipment, injury requiring medical assistance beyond first aid, loss of life or disappearance of a person from a vessel.

The incident report also includes one boating related death. An Axton man drowned shortly after launching a boat from the Penhook Boat Access Facility on Feb. 12.