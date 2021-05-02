Boss
The Christiansburg driver suffered burns in an ARCA race Saturday and is on a ventilator.
Delta 8 THC is sold in gummies, hard candies and vape cartridges all over the Roanoke Valley. It's closely related to Delta 9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Legal filings show that after his preliminary answer to a client's malpractice suit, Covati, acting as his own attorney, did not respond to further plaintiff requests and could not be reached by the court.
A client from Christiansburg said she found out about attorney Jonathan Preston Fisher's license suspension not from him, but from a Google search.
Years of roadwork are anticipated to culminate in 2024 with construction beginning on a more efficient highway interchange in front of Tanglewood Mall.
Bridge Kaldro Music in Christiansburg started a good-natured "sign war" with neighboring businesses that has captivated residents and gone viral online.
"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," the Christiansburg driver's wife posted.
Dickson disappeared almost two years ago. Two months ago, Hollins University students working on a science project came across human remains in the woods surrounding the campus. Two weeks ago, authorities announced that the person had been identified as Dickson.
"It's something I've been working for my whole life," Basham said.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.