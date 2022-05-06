Kim Keith of Floyd County Public Schools plays percussion instruments while having her brain scanned during ICAT Creativity + Innovation Day at the Moss Arts Center last Monday. Keith was interacting with music therapy researchers from IMAGINE Lab that have been studying neural mechanisms at play in individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease when listening to or engaging in music making. The interactive exhibit was one of nearly 30 projects on display during the 10th anniversary of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (better known as ICAT).
Brain waves and musical notes
- MATT GENTRY. THE ROANOKE TIMES
