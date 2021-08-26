 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brandy

Brandy

Brandy

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pine Tavern restaurant closes
Local News

Pine Tavern restaurant closes

FLOYD — The Historic Pine Tavern Restaurant will close its doors to the general public Friday, Aug. 20, but continue serving the community through private events and special occasions, its owners announced this week.

A battle is brewing over the future of Navy cruisers — including 5 in Norfolk
State and Regional News

A battle is brewing over the future of Navy cruisers — including 5 in Norfolk

To pay for the ships and unmanned vessels the Navy hopes to build over the next few years, it wants to decommission seven cruisers — five of them based in Norfolk — a move the two Virginian representatives on the House Armed Services Committee’s sea-power panel plan to contest. Cruisers have a critical role in the U.S. Navy, says Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria, whose 2nd District includes Virginia ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert