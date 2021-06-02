Brimmy/Tina Spay
Editorial: Virginia Parole Board released a man convicted of 56 felonies — and then he robbed another store
Virginia Democrats are making a grievous political mistake by acting as if the parole board scandal isn’t happening.
"We proved tonight we belong here," Pete D'Amour said.
Nancy Renee Fridley seemed to be planning to abduct another boy in addition to Noah Gabriel Trout, a prosecutor said.
Locke White has been seeking to get the speed limit lowered on Deercroft Drive outside Blacksburg for seven years. Finally, he's getting some results.
About 200 people rallied at Washington Park in Roanoke to mark a year since they rallied at the city police station to call for justice in the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Construction equipment is being strung together by cables to keep it from slipping downhill.
Washington-area TV station ABC7-WJLA apologized for an anti-Muslim question one of its anchors addressed to a candidate during a televised debate Tuesday.
The iconic Homeplace Restaurant, which has been closed since October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen.
Editorial: We know Rasoul better than any other newspaper in Virginia. Here's what we know about him.
We’re 11 days away from Virginia Democrats picking their candidate for governor, but the most interesting developments lately have been in the…
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.