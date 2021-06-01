Brimmy
This animal was picked up as a stray in Roanoke City; it was brought to the RCACP on 5/17/21 and... View on PetFinder
Editorial: Virginia Parole Board released a man convicted of 56 felonies — and then he robbed another store
Virginia Democrats are making a grievous political mistake by acting as if the parole board scandal isn’t happening.
"We proved tonight we belong here," Pete D'Amour said.
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Locke White has been seeking to get the speed limit lowered on Deercroft Drive outside Blacksburg for seven years. Finally, he's getting some results.
Nancy Renee Fridley seemed to be planning to abduct another boy in addition to Noah Gabriel Trout, a prosecutor said.
The accused gang leader continued to direct the Rollin’ 30s Crips from behind bars following his arrest on unrelated charges, prosecutors allege.
Washington-area TV station ABC7-WJLA apologized for an anti-Muslim question one of its anchors addressed to a candidate during a televised debate Tuesday.
About 200 people rallied at Washington Park in Roanoke to mark a year since they rallied at the city police station to call for justice in the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
The health care system has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover its losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
Construction equipment is being strung together by cables to keep it from slipping downhill.