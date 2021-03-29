Related to this story
Due South BBQ, the Christiansburg restaurant known for its pit-cooked meats, is adding a Roanoke location.
Nathan Street was to have taken the position of supervisor of performing arts for Roanoke County schools. Then people started finding and circulating his writings.
Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation sponsored by Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, to bar expanded polystyrene food service containers, often used for takeout food orders.
Roanoke police are investigating after a man reportedly tried to grab at a woman on a city greenway.
A Roanoke County man was arrested over the weekend and accused of trying to put handcuffs on people, according to the Roanoke County Police De…
A fatal weekend wreck in northeast Roanoke happened when a driver was seized by a medical emergency, according to the police and court records.
A Swedish manufacturer is planning to move its Buena Vista operations to Botetourt County.
A Tazewell County businessman and county supervisors wins the special election in Virginia's 38th Senate District.
“If Roanoke County ruled against us for whatever reason, I would say we had our day in court, we lost and we'll deal with it," a plaintiff said.
The investigator who reported a pattern of violations by the Democratic-appointed Virginia Parole Board sought whistleblower status, but was placed on leave and then fired.