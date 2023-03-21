The local restaurant business is cooking, according to a commercial broker who represents restaurant properties.

Frank Martin, a senior associate broker at Hall Associates, predicted a resurgence in the industry as long as there are enough people to cook and serve the food and tend to the needs of diners.

Martin’s case for being bullish includes the March 15 sale of the former location of Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine for $1.3 million. An affiliate of restaurateurs Roger Neel and Neal Keesee bought the property with plans for a new restaurant, Martin said.

Martin said members of the family that operated Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine, whom he represented in the transaction, could not obtain adequate staffing during the disruption caused by COVID-19. The owners, who had spent decades running the restaurant, were unable to sufficiently address the staffing shortage and decided to close the business in May 2022.

The Roanoker restaurant, which closed around the same time, closed for the same reason, Martin said.

A domestic labor shortage that erupted 14 months after the pandemic declaration in March 2020 continues today. The federal government estimates there are hundreds of thousands of job openings in the food services and accommodations industries.

The local restaurant sector has growth possibilities, but will require sufficient personnel, Martin said. “As long as they can staff it, we’re in good shape there,” he said.

Toast, a provider of restaurant software, published tips on surviving the restaurant shortage that don’t directly involve the idea of simply raising pay. They included:

• Offer a reward such as a free meal for existing employees who successfully refer someone who fills an open job. Consider offering the same deal to the public.

• Host a networking event open to staff from area restaurants to meet and connect. "By tying your brand to an event centered around community building and career growth opportunities, you're bound to get a resume or two," Toast said.

Restaurant atop Center in the Square

Center in the Square in Roanoke has leased space to the Parry Group for a top-floor eatery, Martin said. The space includes a 3,000 square foot area enclosed by glass adjacent to an open rooftop area.

A website describes Six and Sky Rooftop Grille as opening in September.

Italian eatery opens in downtown Floyd

Geraldi’s of Floyd is off to a good start after about three months of serving authentic Italian food in downtown Floyd, proprietor Albert Luongo said.

Luongo, 85, described the venue at 110 N. Locust St. as a “glorified sub shop” in which he serves classics built from the recipes of his mother, Gussi Geraldi Luongo, who was born in Sicily and raised in New York.

“It’s a small shop. It isn’t a fancy restaurant, we just do some sandwiches, a couple of pastas. We have limited seating.” he said. “I think it’s going well.”

The Facebook page depicts pizza as well.

Luongo’s history as a restaurateur dates back to the creation of the Geraldi’s restaurant enterprise in Portland, Ore., in 1983, according to https://www.geraldispdx.com. There are about 10 Geraldi’s locations in all, though no others in Virginia, he said.

Chocolatier to serve food

The owners of Cocoa Mia, a Floyd chocolate shop, plan to open a restaurant within two to three months.

Owner Gray Rudd described his vision for a bistro serving mainly French, Italian and Spanish food. It will share an address with the store, 109 E. Main St., and occupy the former location of the Floyd Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber relocated within downtown.

New Valley View eatery a possibility

Highly preliminary sketches for a possible new restaurant at Valley View Mall called Kickback Jack’s are on file in Roanoke’s building office.

The conceptual plan depicts a 10,273 square foot building at 1959 Valley View Blvd., site of a former bank branch.

It’s too soon to say whether a Kickback Jack’s will be built, however, according to Ashby Gray, director of leadership development and recruitment for Greensboro, North Carolina-based Battleground Restaurant Group, which operates the sports bar chain. He said Battleground has not purchased the real estate and that there’s no indication that the project will move forward beyond the current stage.

“We like Roanoke. There’s a chance we’ll be there one day. We just don’t know when that will be,” Gray said.