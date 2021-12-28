Buffaloes fall to North Stokes

MAX MEADOWS — Floyd County missed two shots in the final seconds Tuesday night as North Stokes (N.C.) defeated the Buffaloes 53-52 in the first round of the First Community Bank Classic boys basketball tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.
Jamison Wood and Carson Fitch each scored 10 points for North Stokes (10-0).
Gavin Herrington led Floyd with 12 points.
Radford was forced to pull out of the tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Bobcats’ program.
NORTH STOKES, N.C. (10-0)
Ring 5, Wood 10, Fitch 10, Collins 2, Campbell 2, Hylton 2, Mabe 2, Cole 8, Manning 11.
FLOYD COUNTY (2-4)
Slusher 2, Agnew 10, Herrington 12, Cantrell 7, Bond 11, K.Swortzel 10.
North Stokes, N.C.;15;16;11;11;—;53
Floyd County;9;11;16;16;—;52
3-point goals: North Stokes 3 (Fitch 2, Wood), Floyd County 5 (Agnew 2, Bond 2, Herrington).
Fort Chiswell 77, Eastern Montgomery 18
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-10)
Sampson 9, Elkins 4, Burleson 3, Brown 2.
FORT CHISWELL (7-1)
Norris 19, Gravely 13, Watson 11, Dunford 11, Vaught 9, Tomlinson 5, McHone 4, Crigger 2.
Eastern Montgomery;5;8;3;2;—;18
Fort Chiswell;14;23;18;22;—;77
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 1 (Sampson), Fort Chiswell 7 (Norris 3, Watson 2, McHone, Dunford).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Morehead (N.C.) 70, Martinsville 68
MARTINSVILLE (3-3)
J.Smith 12, Jones 24, Kirby 11, Long 15, Manns 2, Dickerson 4.
MOREHEAD, N.C. (8-2)
M.Smith 33, Lynn 14, Friese 7, Carter 14, Hall 2.
Martinsville;19;13;10;26;—;68
Morehead, N.C.;18;11;21;20;—;70
3-point goals: Martinsville 6 (J.Smith 4, Long 2), Morehead 5 (M.Smith 3, Lynn 2).
NOTE: M.Smith hit halfcourt shot at the buzzer for the game-winner.
MONDAY GAMES
BOYS
Martinsville 59, McMichael (N.C.) 49
MARTINSVILLE (3-2)
Smith 11, S.Jones 24, Kirby 13, Long 6, Manns 2, Dickerson 2, C.Jones 1.
McMICHAEL, N.C. (2-8)
Elrod 2, Wright 19, Beck 10, Belcher 4, Moore 10, Scales 2, Harris 2.
Martinsville;6;17;19;17;--;59
McMichael, N.C.;9;8;15;17;--;49
3-point goals: Martinsville 1 (S.Jones), McMichael 2 (Wright, Moore).s
UVa-WISE HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Chilhowie 42, Central-Wise 39
CENTRAL-WISE (1-6)
Mullins 8, Collins 10, England 2, Church 9, Dotson 5, Hall 3, Lawson 2.
CHILHOWIE (4-3)
Martin 18, Hall 15, Blevins 4, Booth 5.
Central-Wise;7;4;8;20;--;39
Chilhowie;16;11;9;6;--;42
3-point goals: Wise Central 3 (Collins 2, Dotson), Chilhowie 4 (Hall 2, Booth, Blevins).
Note: Wade Martin recorded 11 rebounds.