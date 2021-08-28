Business Intel: Little Leapers opens Roanoke dance studio

A dance studio focused on introducing children to ballet is opening a Roanoke location.

Little Leapers, which also has a presence in Blacksburg, is a curriculum-based dance school with an emphasis on ballet that also offers jazz, tap, hip-hop and musical theater dance classes, said Heather Leeper, owner and director.

The space is designed and decorated to look like a castle, Leeper said, which plays into Little Leapers’ emphasis on storytelling and imagination in its teaching. She said it’s exactly what a young girl who wants to try ballet for the first time might imagine.

“It’s meant to kind of capture that feeling of a young budding ballerina’s dream,” Leeper said.

After having success in Blacksburg, Leeper felt ready to add a second location. The Roanoke studio will serve children from 18 months to 12 years old.

While there are other dance studios in the area, Leeper said she felt none offered programming similar to Little Leapers.

“You’re not going to walk into any other dance school and feel like you’re in a castle,” she said. “It’s that perfect start to your ballet experience here.”