Business ledger: Blacksburg gets high rank among low-cost towns

The cost of living in the home of “Hokie High” is lower than most other university towns across the country.

That’s how brokescholar.com characterized Blacksburg, which was recently listed as the fifth least expensive place to reside for those notoriously poor college students, at least during this early stage of their evolving working lives.

The study is dubbed The Ramen Index — after the cheap, flling and easy to prepare dried noodles, a perfect staple for the preoccupied, impecunious and culinarily callow set.

“Eating, living, and studying are the basics. But student life should include some extras, like a post-game beer at the local bar, a weekend stroll to the market, and a challenging internship that gets your foot in the door, “ brokescholar said.

Criteria used to calucate the rankings were demographic (percentages of 20-somethings, preferably unmarried); financial (rent costs, tuition, cost of living); recreation (proximity and diversity of nightlife); and tranportation (biking and walking accessibility, public transport).

The rankings favor schools from the Midwest, with reps from the South, Mountain West and Rust Belt. None of them is located close to Blacksburg.

Burlington, a department store formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has completed its crosstown move from its longtime site off Hershberger Road to the former Stein Mart storefront at Tanglewood Mall.

The move from Roanoke city to county and the new name are part of an upper-scale rebranding by the national clothing and homeware chain, which announced 34 openings last month, including in Charlottesville.

Burlington shares the anchor store location with Skechers USA, which opened its new store earlier.

The Virginia Division of Motor vehicles recently announced the Highway Safety grant program, designed for law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, government agencies and universities to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes.

DMV wants to enable programs to increase seat belt use, decrease speeding, prevent impaired driving and promote motorcyclist, pedestrian, bicyclist and driver safety.

Applicants can apply during February and are required to complete a grant application training course that begins next month. Approved applications will receive funding from October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems, the Radford Arsenal’s contract operator, hosted a day of stories for the students and military families at Belle Heth Elementary School in Radford on Dec. 5. The United Through Reading Mobile Story Station was stationed at the school to give local military families anticipating an upcoming deployment a chance to stay connected to their loved ones through storytime.

Service members recorded themselves reading their favorite story to their families to stay connected when military duty takes them away from home, whether for deployment or drill weekend. Belle Heth students were given a book at the end of the event to remember the day.

Petco Love Invests, a national nonprofit, recently donated $16,000 to Mountain View Humane of Christiansburg, an organization that offers affordable spay and neuter services in Southwestern Virginia. “This grant is coming at a great time to help pets in our community,” said Sylvie Peterson, executive director. “As the costs of everyday living increase, so does the number of pet guardians who are struggling to provide healthcare for their pets.”