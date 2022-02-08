 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Feb. 13, 2022

  • 0

Education

Michael Maxey, president of Roanoke College, has been elected chair of the Board of Directors of the Council of Independent Colleges.

Kevin Pitts, professor of physics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, has been named  dean of the Virginia Tech College of Science

People are also reading…

Yvan Beliveau, professor of building construction at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Legal

Vicki Francois has earned designation as a qualified master counselor of divorce and family law practice by the Virginia Law Foundation.

Employment

Katie Mares, Jonathan Patane and Ariel Shelton have joined ETS Recruit as a recruiter support associates.

Engineering

Benjamin Crew has been named a vice president of Balzer and Associates. 

Government

Roanoke County has appointed Rebecca Owens as deputy county administrator and Doug Blount as assistant county administrator.

Arts

Po Wen Liu is the new executive director at the Floyd Center for the Arts.

+9 
Yvan Beliveau

Beliveau
+9 
Doug Blount

Blount
+9 
Benjamin Crew

Crew
+9 
Vicki Francois

Francois
+9 
Katie Mares

Mares
+9 
Michael Maxey

Maxey

 Submitted photo
+9 
Johnathan Patane

Patane
+9 
Kevin Pitts

Pitts
+9 
Ariel Shelton

Shelton
+9 
Rebecca Owens

Owens
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert