Business names and changes for the week of Feb. 6, 2022

Education

Virginia Tech Emeritus Professor Joseph Scarpaci is the 2022 recipient of the Preston E. James Award given by CLAG: the Conference of Latinamericanist Geographers.

Holli Gardner Drewry, president of Virginia Tech’s administrative and professional faculty senate, will serve as non-voting advocate for administrative and professional employees at university board of visitors meetings.

Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton has been elected chair of the American Association of Colleges and Universities Board of Directors.

Rebecca Folmar is joining Virginia Tech as director of risk management and insurance programs within the Division of Finance.

Environmental

Craig Coker of Coker Composting and Consulting in Troutville received the U.S. Composting Council's 2021 Jerome Goldstein Award for environmental stewardship and natural resource sustainability achievement.

Legal

David Beidler of the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley has been inducted as a Fellow of the Virginia Law Foundation.

Finance

ValleyStar Credit Union has added the following members to its executive team: Kevin Laine as executive vice president, Angela Davis as chief operating officer and Becky Freemal las chief marketing communication officer.

Insurance

Scott Insurance has appointed Jack Wilkes as a benefits consultant in its Roanoke office.