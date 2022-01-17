 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business names and changes for the week of Jan. 23, 2022

Real Estate

Dorothy Sowder has joined Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer's Roanoke office as client coordinator. 

Education

Michael Weaver, Virginia Tech professor emeritus, has been awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award in Extension from the Entomological Society of America.

Pamela Gilchrist has joined the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus as the new director of K-12 Programs. 

Linsey Marr, a Virginia tech enginnering professor,has been selected to receive a 2022 Outstanding Faculty Award from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia

Micah Spruill ‘11 and Dan Strelka ‘89 have been elected to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

Finance

Bank of Botetourt's Jerrica Seay was among 29 Virginia bankers who graduated from the Virginia Bankers Association Management Development Program.

