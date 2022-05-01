Business names and changes for the week of May 1, 2022

ManufacturingMELD and CEO Nanci Hardwick were presented with the Advanced Concepts Award at the 2022 Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference in Chicago.

Media5Points Creative has promoted Brad Boothe to Director of Operations.

EducationRobert Fralin has been elected to the Roanoke College Board of Trustees.

North Cross School has appointed William Greer assistant head of school for advancement.

FinanceErin Mills and Ashley Mills have joined River Birch Wealth Management as wealth advisors.

GovernmentMadeline Sefcik has been appointed as assistant to the Roanoke County administrator.

Health careNew Horizons Healthcare has announced that Eileen G. Lepro, chief executive officer, will retire April 15. Jonathan A. Stewart of Lawrence, Kansas has been appointed to succeed her.

