4 nursing home residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh Court

The Virginia Department of Health has yet to add Raleigh Court to its online database of outbreaks in long-term care. The state created its own list after nursing homes were required in May to begin reporting cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff to the federal government.

Raleigh Court’s last weekly report on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid nursing home dashboard is dated Aug. 23. At that time, the home had reported no current cases among its staff or 110 residents. The home has 120 licensed beds and carries the highest five-star rating through the government’s nursing home compare website.

In addition to the four Raleigh Court residents, Kerkering said two other area residents in their 70s with complicating health conditions died in the last week from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts have had 41 deaths. There are 14 COVID patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, one at LewisGale Medical Center and two at the Salem VA Medical Center.

Kerkering said the state ranks the Near Southwest Region, which includes the New River Valley, with a high transmission of disease and on an upward trend.