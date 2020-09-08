4 nursing home residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh Court

Four residents of a Roanoke nursing home have died from COVID-19 during the last week as an outbreak has swept through residents and staff.
Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center reported on its website that 50 patients and 27 staff are infected with the virus as of Monday.
“They are primarily asymptomatic or mild disease. There have been a few hospitalizations, and we had four deaths so far associated with this,” said Dr. Thomas Kerkering, a member of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts communicable disease team, during a weekly media briefing.
Kerkering said that all the residents and staff were tested initially last week and that another round of testing was set for Tuesday.
He said weekly testing is conducted whenever there is an outbreak in a long-term care home.
He said that none of the infected staff members worked at other facilities, and that Raleigh Court has implemented infection-control practices.
“They appear to be working fairly well at this point. We will know more after we get today’s test results,” he said.
The home’s administrator, Chance Craft, said in an email Tuesday that he would respond to written questions but that is a busy time at the center.
The Virginia Department of Health has yet to add Raleigh Court to its online database of outbreaks in long-term care. The state created its own list after nursing homes were required in May to begin reporting cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff to the federal government.
Raleigh Court’s last weekly report on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid nursing home dashboard is dated Aug. 23. At that time, the home had reported no current cases among its staff or 110 residents. The home has 120 licensed beds and carries the highest five-star rating through the government’s nursing home compare website.
In addition to the four Raleigh Court residents, Kerkering said two other area residents in their 70s with complicating health conditions died in the last week from COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts have had 41 deaths. There are 14 COVID patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, one at LewisGale Medical Center and two at the Salem VA Medical Center.
Kerkering said the state ranks the Near Southwest Region, which includes the New River Valley, with a high transmission of disease and on an upward trend.
“This is more likely related to institutions of higher education coming on. We are actively following that,” he said. “At this particular time we are not seeing much of a spillover from these colleges and universities into the population.”
In the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts, Roanoke College is experiencing an outbreak. Kerkering said it is better for infected students to isolate where they are rather than be sent home and spread the disease elsewhere.
The districts have other current outbreaks, including three businesses and one each congregant living setting, church and restaurant.
