6 nursing home residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh Court

Raleigh Court’s last weekly report on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid nursing home dashboard is dated Aug. 23. At that time, the home had reported no current cases among its staff or 110 residents. The home has 120 licensed beds and carries the highest five-star rating through the government’s nursing home compare website.

Kerkering said Tuesday morning that he knew of four deaths associated with the Raleigh Court outbreak. He said two other area residents in their 70s with complicating health conditions also died in the last week from COVID-19.

The virus has left Raleigh Court with challenges to fill out shifts.

Craft said part-time staff have been asked to take on more hours and full-time staff are working extra shifts to cover vacancies. The center is also using a supplemental staffing agency. Earlier this year, support staff completed temporary nurse aide training in case they were needed. Also, he said the few staff members who tested positive but are without symptoms are able to work in the segregated unit for COVID-19-positive patients.

“I am proud of my team for their dedication and flexibility. Our patients’ families can rest assured in the knowledge that a team of heroes is dedicated to their loved ones’ well-being 24-hours-a-day. To put it simply, they are here because they care,” he wrote.