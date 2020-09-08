6 nursing home residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh Court

Six residents of a Roanoke nursing home have died from COVID-19 during the last week as an outbreak has swept through residents and staff.
Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center reported on its website that 50 patients and 27 staff were infected with the virus as of Monday.
“We are saddened to share that we have had six patients pass away who previously tested positive for Covid-19. The threat this invisible virus poses cannot be overstated, and we continue to mourn with their families,” Administrator Chance Craft said in an email. “It is often difficult to discern which contributing factors may have caused a death, compared to those deaths that have been directly attributed to the virus.”
Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are most vulnerable to severe illness and death from the coronavirus.
Craft said four of the 50 patients who tested positive are in the hospital, and 33 of the patients remain without symptoms. Three of the 28 staff members who tested positive are also without symptoms.
The cases were discovered during facility-wide testing of patients and staff.
Dr. Thomas Kerkering, a member of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts communicable disease team, said during a weekly media briefing Tuesday that the outbreak accounts for a large number of the 161 active cases in districts, but that primarily those affected are asymptomatic or have mild illnesses.
Kerkering said that all the residents and staff were tested initially last week and that another round of testing was set for Tuesday.
He said weekly testing is conducted whenever there is an outbreak in a long-term care home.
He said that none of the infected staff members worked at other facilities, and that Raleigh Court has implemented infection-control practices.
“They appear to be working fairly well at this point. We will know more after we get today’s test results,” he said Tuesday.
Craft declined an interview, saying it was a busy time at the center, but he offered to respond to questions submitted by email.
He said Raleigh Court received a positive result for an employee on June 12.
“At the time of this test result, the employee had not worked in our center for over one week. The person self-quarantined at home until cleared to return to work. We had no positive cases for the next two and a half months until a patient developed symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and tested positive on August 26th,” he wrote.
The Virginia Department of Health has yet to add Raleigh Court to its online database of outbreaks in long-term care. The state created its own list after nursing homes were required in May to begin reporting cases of COVID-19 in residents and staff to the federal government.
Raleigh Court’s last weekly report on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid nursing home dashboard is dated Aug. 23. At that time, the home had reported no current cases among its staff or 110 residents. The home has 120 licensed beds and carries the highest five-star rating through the government’s nursing home compare website.
Kerkering said Tuesday morning that he knew of four deaths associated with the Raleigh Court outbreak. He said two other area residents in their 70s with complicating health conditions also died in the last week from COVID-19.
The virus has left Raleigh Court with challenges to fill out shifts.
Craft said part-time staff have been asked to take on more hours and full-time staff are working extra shifts to cover vacancies. The center is also using a supplemental staffing agency. Earlier this year, support staff completed temporary nurse aide training in case they were needed. Also, he said the few staff members who tested positive but are without symptoms are able to work in the segregated unit for COVID-19-positive patients.
“I am proud of my team for their dedication and flexibility. Our patients’ families can rest assured in the knowledge that a team of heroes is dedicated to their loved ones’ well-being 24-hours-a-day. To put it simply, they are here because they care,” he wrote.
As of Tuesday, the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts had reported 41 deaths since the pandemic began. Thirteen of those were associated with an outbreak in the spring at the South Roanoke Nursing Home.
There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, one at LewisGale Medical Center and two at the Salem VA Medical Center.
Kerkering said the state ranks the Near Southwest Region, which also includes the New River Valley, with a high transmission of disease and on an upward trend.
“This is more likely related to institutions of higher education coming on. We are actively following that,” he said. “At this particular time we are not seeing much of a spillover from these colleges and universities into the population.”
In the Roanoke and Alleghany health districts, Roanoke College is experiencing an outbreak. Its dashboard on Tuesday showed that 47 cases in students and three in staff have occurred since mid-August. Kerkering said it is better for infected students to isolate where they are rather than be sent home and chance spreading the disease elsewhere.
The districts have other current outbreaks, including three businesses and one each congregant living setting, church and restaurant.
