Anthem proposes lower premiums for 2021 individual health plans

Anthem proposed to lower the premium next year for its most popular individual health plan by 8.4%, but to raise by 1.9% the cost for its small business plan.

Once again, Anthem’s HealthKeepers plans will be the only ones offered in the Roanoke and New River valleys for individuals who purchase health insurance through the government exchange. But at least nine other insurers will offer small businesses choices.

Anthem is the predominant carrier for much of Virginia.

Anthem explained its rate requests Monday during a State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance video hearing. The state will need to approve and submit the plans next week to the federal government.

“The bottom line is on our most popular plan is an 8.4% decrease,” Anthem’s Tim Connell said.

Connell showed a slide that priced its most popular silver plan for individuals with a $513 monthly premium this year, dropping to $470 in 2021. The exact prices can vary across localities and by age of the purchaser.

The plan will have the same $6,250 deductible, $35 copay and 35% coinsurance, and the out-of-pocket maximum will rise $400 to $8,550.