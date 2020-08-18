Appalachian Power backs bookkeeping used for rate increase request

No such ruling is necessary, the utility responded last week, in part because the rate increase proposal was filed in March, well before the July 1 effective date of the new law. Supporters say the law should apply retroactively to prevent exactly what Appalachian is trying to do.

However, the utility noted its intention to list the costs of early retirements of coal plants in the triennial reporting period to its independent auditor and in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Notably, neither the Company’s independent auditors nor any federal commissions have found the impairment to be incorrectly determined or unreasonable,” Appalachian’s filing states.

The coal plants, including ones in Giles and Russell counties, could have kept operating, but Appalachian determined it would be too costly to make changes that were required to bring them into compliance with new environmental regulations.

In an unrelated action Friday, the SCC sent a letter to state lawmakers that provided a sample of what is owed to utilities by customers who have been unable to pay their bills because of financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.