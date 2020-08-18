Appalachian Power backs bookkeeping used for rate increase request

Appalachian Power Co. is defending what critics call an improper accounting practice used to justify its request for a rate increase.
The company “exercised its statutory rights in December 2019 pursuant to the plain and unambiguous text” of the law that was in effect at the time, it said in a filing Friday with the State Corporation Commission.
In seeking to raise base rates — which would amount to a 6.5% increase for residential customers and a 5% overall hike — Appalachian listed the costs of the early retirement of coal-fired power plants to offset its earnings in 2019.
That brought the utility’s return on equity over a three-year period to below the 9.4% rate authorized by the SCC, which in turn allowed it to seek a rate increase. But opponents pointed out that the shutdowns actually occurred in 2015 and 2016, before the 2017 beginning of a three-year period on which a rate increase is based.
Witnesses for the Virginia Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Counsel called the practice “unconscionable” in prefiled testimony with the SCC, saying it would lead to an unjustified increase for ratepayers.
The SCC is scheduled to hold a hearing starting Sept. 14 on the rate increase, which would take effect early next year if approved.
In July, the Virginia Poverty Law Center — one of nearly a dozen participants in the regulatory case — asked the commission to rule in advance of the hearing whether a law passed this year prevents Appalachian’s accounting practices.
No such ruling is necessary, the utility responded last week, in part because the rate increase proposal was filed in March, well before the July 1 effective date of the new law. Supporters say the law should apply retroactively to prevent exactly what Appalachian is trying to do.
However, the utility noted its intention to list the costs of early retirements of coal plants in the triennial reporting period to its independent auditor and in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
“Notably, neither the Company’s independent auditors nor any federal commissions have found the impairment to be incorrectly determined or unreasonable,” Appalachian’s filing states.
The coal plants, including ones in Giles and Russell counties, could have kept operating, but Appalachian determined it would be too costly to make changes that were required to bring them into compliance with new environmental regulations.
In an unrelated action Friday, the SCC sent a letter to state lawmakers that provided a sample of what is owed to utilities by customers who have been unable to pay their bills because of financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 16, the SCC ordered utilities not to cut off the service of those customers until further notice. While the move was intended to offer temporary protection for consumers, it does not absolve them of the debts.
The amount owed to Appalachian, which has about 500,000 customers in the western part of the state, was $20.8 million.
