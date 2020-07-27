Black Dog Salvage owners leave the TV limelight after 11 seasons of 'Salvage Dawgs'

While the show helped to underwrite the business, Kulp said it was never about the money. "Salvage Dawgs" was an opportunity to get Black Dog Salvage national exposure and increase brand awareness, he said. Even though the show is coming to an end, more people are sure to be introduced to the business as long as previous episodes are available via reruns or streaming services.

The show brought attention not only to Black Dog Salvage, but to Roanoke. Many episodes featured local projects, showcasing the region.

Catherine Fox, with regional tourism group Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said there’s no way to measure the impact "Salvage Dawgs" had on local tourism, but the fact that Black Dog appears on so many lists of top Roanoke attractions is telling.

“Whenever you have a unique and dynamic attraction like that, it starts to get the attention of visitors that might not have once looked at our area as a place to come but say, ‘Oh that’s pretty cool,’” she said.

When the region is promoted to journalists or prospects being courted by economic development officials, Fox said a visit to Black Dog Salvage often appears on the agenda.