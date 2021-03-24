Blacksburg offering second round of COVID business grants

The Town of Blacksburg has established a new round of grant funding to support business recovery in response to COVID-19. One-time grants of up to $10,000 are being provided, aimed at assisting those businesses most impacted by the pandemic.
Businesses in the following sectors are eligible to apply:
- Arts, entertainment, recreation;
- Hotel and accommodations (except homestays: Airbnb’s, VRBO, etc.);
- Personal care (barber shop, nail salon, fitness, etc.);
- Restaurant, food services (except grocery stores);
- Retail.
Funds may be used to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by the pandemic, which may include any of the following expenses made after Dec. 1, 2020:
- Rent, lease or mortgage payments;
- Payroll expenses, including wages or benefits;
- Utilities (except town water and sewer);
- Personal Protective Equipment (masks, gloves, hand-sanitizer, cleaning supplies, etc.).
Applicants will be required to submit documentation – receipts, invoices, proof of payment – for eligible expenses (up to the maximum award amount at the time of application).
This grant opportunity draws from two sources of federal funding intended to assist communities in dealing with the impacts of COVID- 19. The Town of Blacksburg received a disbursement of Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars from the Commonwealth of Virginia, for which U.S. Treasury guidance allows expenditures “related to the provision of grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closure.” Additionally, the Department of Housing and Urban Development has provided entitlement localities with a special Community Development Block Grant allocation to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus,” which can be used to assist small businesses that create or retain jobs during COVID-19.
Between these two sources, the Town of Blacksburg has up to $600,000 available to distribute. To determine awards, the town will apply a standard formula based on each business’ percentage and total revenue loss, as determined by comparing gross receipts from either the applicant’s 2019 and 2020 federal tax return or BPOL application.
There is a limit of one application per business establishment. Applications will be reviewed by a committee and applicants may be asked to provide additional information.
Grant applications must be completed by April 1.
For full details, and to complete the online application form, visit https://www.blacksburg.gov/smallbizrecovery2.
For additional information or questions, please email grants@blacksburg.gov.
Submitted by Heather Browning