Blacksburg offering second round of COVID business grants

The Town of Blacksburg has established a new round of grant funding to support business recovery in response to COVID-19. One-time grants of up to $10,000 are being provided, aimed at assisting those businesses most impacted by the pandemic.

Businesses in the following sectors are eligible to apply:

Arts, entertainment, recreation;

Hotel and accommodations (except homestays: Airbnb’s, VRBO, etc.);

Personal care (barber shop, nail salon, fitness, etc.);

Restaurant, food services (except grocery stores);

Retail.

Funds may be used to reimburse the cost of business interruption caused by the pandemic, which may include any of the following expenses made after Dec. 1, 2020:

Rent, lease or mortgage payments;

Payroll expenses, including wages or benefits;

Utilities (except town water and sewer);

Personal Protective Equipment (masks, gloves, hand-sanitizer, cleaning supplies, etc.).

Applicants will be required to submit documentation – receipts, invoices, proof of payment – for eligible expenses (up to the maximum award amount at the time of application).